Trending Pics From Ranbir Kapoor's Football Match With Cousins Armaan And Aadar

Asked to name one sportsperson who he would want to play on screen. Ranbir had told news agency IANS, "It's a tough question! We've a lot of athletes in the country and every story is worth listening to (and) will inspire others. I would personally love to do a sports-centric film sometime on any athlete who has made the nation proud."



Ranbir Kapoor's new film Sanju released last Friday and it has already earned Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film got biggest opening of 2018. Sanju has so far earned Rs 120 crore and has shattered box office records of films like "Padmaavat", Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai.



Ranbir's next film is Brahmastra, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is a trilogy and the first part is expected to hit the screens next year in August.





