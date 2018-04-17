After Brahmastra, Football Fan Ranbir Kapoor 'Would Love To Do' A Sports Film "I would personally love to do a sports-centric film sometime on any athlete who has made the nation proud," said Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently occupied with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra , was recently asked to name one sportsperson who he would want to play on screen. Ranbir, who will also be seen playing the protagonist in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, told news agency IANS: "It's a tough question! We've a lot of athletes in the country and every story is worth listening to (and) will inspire others. I would personally love to do a sports-centric film sometime on any athlete who has made the nation proud." For a while now, Ranbir Kapoor has been part of All Star Football Club, which also comprises Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea and Arjun Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set for an upcoming charity match, highlighted the importance of sports in India: "Sports in India is picking up and growing exponentially as a culture. We're lucky to be a part of this process and it makes us proud whenever we can contribute to this positive trend." Ranbir and his fellow team mates - Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan and John Abraham - to name a few, are often spotted participating in charity football matches in Mumbai.Apart from his stint in the football field, Ranbir Kapoor recently said the repercussion of filmingis that he has to lead a "sookha sookha life." Speaking to IANS earlier this month, this is what he said: "I was shooting for, so I am on a diet and cannot have roti and chawal (wheat and rice). Therefore, my life isright now." Ranbir Kapoor co-stars with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's, which is expected to release in 2019. Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic , which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.(With inputs from IANS)