Sanju: 'Cheers, Ranbir. You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are.' Rishi Kapoor's Message For Son

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: "Thank you and God bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo," tweeted Rishi Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 02, 2018 10:04 IST
Ranbir Kapoor photographed with Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I am so proud of him," Rishi Kapoor had said after watching the trailer
  2. Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays him
  3. Sanju has got the biggest opening of 2018

Ranbir Kapoor's new film Sanju has impressed one and all and his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor clearly couldn't have been more proud of their son. Rishi Kapoor, who had shared his reaction after watching the film's trailer and said, "I am so proud of him," has another message for Ranbir. "Cheers, Ranbir. You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo," read an excerpt from the 65-year-old actor's tweet, which he posted from his flight to Dubai. Sanju opened to positive reviews on Friday and got the biggest opening of 2018. The film is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays him.

Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet for Ranbir here.
 


After watching the trailer of Sanju, which went viral in no time, Rishi Kapoor had said he could hardly recognise Ranbir as Ranbir. Director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had presented the trailer to Ranbir's parents ahead of its release. "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," he said.



"I shouldn't praise him so much. He's good and still got to improve and still got to do good work. I love you my boy," Rishi Kapoor added.

Ranbir Kapoor was moved by his dad's compliments and told news agency PTI, "Besides being my father, he is also an actor I really admire and respect... He never tells me to my face that I've done good work, not that I expect it either. But when you hear such words coming from him, it is incredible, it really moved me, made me emotional."

Sanju is expected to score a century at the box office soon. The film also stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Trending

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor SanjuRishi Kapoor

