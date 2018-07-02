Sanju: 'Cheers, Ranbir. You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are.' Rishi Kapoor's Message For Son

Ranbir Kapoor photographed with Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights "I am so proud of him," Rishi Kapoor had said after watching the trailer Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays him Sanju has got the biggest opening of 2018

Ranbir Kapoor's new film Sanju has impressed one and all and his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor clearly couldn't have been more proud of their son. Rishi Kapoor, who had shared his reaction after watching the film's trailer and said, "I am so proud of him," has another message for Ranbir. "Cheers, Ranbir. You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo," read an excerpt from the 65-year-old actor's tweet, which he posted from his flight to Dubai. Sanju opened to positive reviews on Friday and got the biggest opening of 2018. The film is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays him.



Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet for Ranbir here.



I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018



After watching the trailer of Sanju, which went viral in no time, Rishi Kapoor had said he could hardly recognise Ranbir as Ranbir. Director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had presented the trailer to Ranbir's parents ahead of its release. "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," he said.







"I shouldn't praise him so much. He's good and still got to improve and still got to do good work. I love you my boy," Rishi Kapoor added.



