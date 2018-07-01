Sanju Box Office Collection Day 2: With 'Remarkable Run,' Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'To Score A Century' Today

Sanju Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film has so far earned Rs 73.35 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2018 12:27 IST
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: hirani.rajkumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Saturday, Sanju collected Rs 38.60 crore
  2. Sanju has emerged as the biggest opener of 2018
  3. It is also Ranbir's highest opening film

Ranbir Kapoor's highly-anticipated film Sanju will score a century at the box office today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Within just two days of its release, Sanju has earned over Rs 73 crore at the box office and it created a 'havoc' on Saturday. "Ranbir needed a hit. The massive box office numbers to bring him back and yes, Ranbir's back with a vengeance," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Sanju has emerged as the biggest opener of 2018. It is also Ranbir's highest opening film. "East. West. North and South. The remarkable run continues, pan India. Sanju creates havoc on Day 2 [Saturday]... Will cross Rs 100 crore-mark today [Sunday, Day 3]... This one's a money spinner, a lottery. Friday 34.75 crore, Saturday 38.60 cr. Total: Rs 73.35 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's Sanju's box office report.
 

 

 

 

 


Sanju now headlines the list of biggest openers of 2018, followed by Salman Khan's Race 3, which had crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office in just three days.

 

 

 

 


Here's a list of top five opening day business of Ranbir Kapoor's films.

 

 

 

 


In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights. Sanju, as a result, is an entertainer that delivers more than just the superficial goods that one expects from a mass entertainer. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," he wrote.

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir, who plays Dutt, the cast includes names like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

 

 

 

 

