Sanju Box Office Collection Day 2: With 'Remarkable Run,' Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'To Score A Century' Today

Ranbir Kapoor's highly-anticipated film Sanju will score a century at the box office today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Within just two days of its release, Sanju has earned over Rs 73 crore at the box office and it created a 'havoc' on Saturday. "Ranbir needed a hit. The massive box office numbers to bring him back and yes, Ranbir's back with a vengeance," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Sanju has emerged as the biggest opener of 2018. It is also Ranbir's highest opening film. "East. West. North and South. The remarkable run continues, pan India. Sanju creates havoc on Day 2 [Saturday]... Will cross Rs 100 crore-mark today [Sunday, Day 3]... This one's a money spinner, a lottery. Friday 34.75 crore, Saturday 38.60 cr. Total: Rs 73.35 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.



Here's Sanju's box office report.



East. West. North. South... The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India... #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]... Will cross 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]... This one's a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: 73.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

The two Rs - Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor - are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju... Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT... Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he's back with a vengeance. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018



Sanju now headlines the list of biggest openers of 2018, followed by Salman Khan's Race 3, which had crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office in just three days.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Sanju 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 29.17 cr

3. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr

4. #Padmaavat 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews 24 cr]

5. #VeereDiWedding 10.70 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018



Here's a list of top five opening day business of Ranbir Kapoor's films.



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights. Sanju, as a result, is an entertainer that delivers more than just the superficial goods that one expects from a mass entertainer. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," he wrote.





, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir, who plays Dutt, the cast includes names like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.