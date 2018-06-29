Sanju Box Office Report: Will Ranbir Kapoor's Film Get Biggest Opening Of 2018?

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The collections are likely to cross Rs 30-crore nett mark Sanju reportedly got an excellent opening of 45-50 per cent Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju opened to positive reviews as well as to a good opening on Friday. A Box Office India report states that Sanju got an excellent opening of 45-50 per cent and meanwhile, it is also heading for the biggest opening day of 2018. (Already). "The collections are likely to cross Rs 30-crore nett mark if this pace keeps up," the report stated. After the first shows of the film ended, Sanju was said to have received the third-best opening of the year, but now, as per the Box Office India report, the film might get the biggest opening. "The film opened lower than Race 3 at many places. But the way it's going it will have matched the collections of Race 3 in places like Ludhiana, Surat, Jodhpur etc., while it will be ahead in the metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore," reports Box Office India.



"The first day collections should finish at least 10 per cent ahead of Race 3, which would mean a 30 crore nett plus total. It could even challenge the 31.25 crore nett of Avengers: Infinity War, which was the highest opening including all films," it added.



Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted the same and wrote, "Sanju is heading for 2018's biggest opening for a Bollywood movie on Day 1 in India."



#Sanju is heading for 2018's Biggest Opening for a #Bollywood Movie on Day 1 in #Indiapic.twitter.com/eZzcW0YBrd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2018



It will be interesting to see the box office figures on Saturday for Day 1 as the last shows of the opening day will end late in the night.



