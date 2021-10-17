Trending: New Poster Of Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Last Music Video Adhura

A poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Adhura. (Image courtesy: saregama_official )

Highlights The music video will release on October 21

It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Arko Pravo Mukherjee has also sung the song

The wait is over. The first look of the much-awaited music video featuring the late Sidharth Shukla and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been shared in the form of a poster by the team on social media. It was released on Sunday by singer Shreya Ghoshal, who shared an image of the poster featuring the two actors along with details of the same. Speaking about late Sidharth Shukla, Shreya Ghoshal said, “He was a star and will be forever…The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever.” Referring to the song that was initially titled Habit and then renamed Adhura, Shreya Ghoshal added, “Habit our unfinished song...Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega (It is incomplete yet complete).”

This will also be the last project that will feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together. And, Shreya Ghoshal said that this song would be a treat for all Sidnaaz fans. Sidnaaz is the moniker given to the hit couple by fans.

The singer wrote, “Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. (This last song of Sidnaaz, which is every fan's wish will remain alive in our hearts forever.)” The poster also says, “A Sidnaaz song.”

The song will release on October 21, 2021. Fans of the couple replied to the post with heart and crying emojis. One fan said, “Your caption and such dedication revived this whole project.” Another wrote, “Our pride, Sidnaaz.”

The poster revealed that Shreya Ghoshal will be singing alongside Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Arko, too, shared an image of the poster. He wrote, “Adhura - A Tribute. Out on 21st October. For him! With him!”

Shehnaaz Gill, who has not posted on social media since Sidharth Shukla's death in September did not share any updates about the song. Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, was seen to be devastated by his death. The actor died at the age of 40.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill was vocal about her fondness for the actor on the show. While Sidharth Shukla won the show, Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top contenders for the title.

Following the show, Sidharth Shukla was seen with Shehnaaz Gill in interviews, music videos and shows. Sidharth Shukla's last appearance on-screen was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

In addition to Adhura, the two have appeared together in the music videos, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.