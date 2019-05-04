Trending: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn Reportedly All Set To Get Married

Vignesh Shivn shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn featured on Saturday's list of trends after reports of their rumoured wedding were published by several webloids including India Today and International Business Times. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn are reportedly all set get engaged in a few months while their wedding is apparently scheduled for 2020. They met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and featured Nayanthara in the lead role. As per media reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn's families want them to get married soon. They are frequently spotted together at media events and they often go on vacations together. However, neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh confirmed the reports.

Last year, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her 'fiance' at an event which first initiated reports of their engagement.

Nayanthara has featured in several films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. She was last seen in Airaa and before that she featured in Viswasam, directed by Siva. She has several projects lined up for release in 2019 including Tamil films Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Mr. Local, Love Action Drama, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, co-starring Chiranjeevi in Telugu. She has also signed up for Rajinikanth's Darbar, slated for Pongal 2020 release.

Vignesh Shivn debuted as director with 2012 film Podaa Podi. He went on to direct Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015) and Surya and Keerthy Suresh in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, based on Neeraj Panday's Special 26, which released last year. He is currently directing an untitled film starring Sivakarthikeyan.

