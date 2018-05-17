Trending: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn Getting Married? What's With The Cryptic Post?

Director Vignesh Shivn's latest Instagram post, featuring actress girlfriend Nayanthara, has made fans of the couple very, very happy. Vignesh Shivn shared a photo of them hiding their faces under a baseball cap (marked 'N' and 'V') with his 33,000 followers and captioned (in translation) it: "Hey, I'm old enough to get married. Can I wait?" With over 10,000 likes and several comments, in three hours Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara have found a top spot on Thursday's trends list. Fans are "eagerly waiting" for an official announcement. Several fans requested them to "marry soon" while some fans complimented the "awesome couple." Check out Vignesh Shivn's now viral Instagram post:
Highlights
- Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara went on a vacation to the US in March
- Fans of the couple want them to get married soon
- Vignesh directed Nayanthara in 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn went on a vacation to the US in March and pictures from their trip went crazy viral. "We take back some great moments and positivity... and promise to come back soon," Vignesh had captioned a set of pictures.
Bye bye USA
We take back some great moments & positivity u've given us :)
And promise to come back soon :)
We'll see u soon :)
#LosAngeles#Malibu#SantaMonicapic.twitter.com/ol0UyQ3xnJ— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) March 5, 2018
Vignesh Shivn also celebrated his birthday in New York last year, again with Nayanthara. He shared the photos and wrote: "Have Never ever dreamt of having a birthday like this. Thanking God first and my dear sunshine... for making this life so beautiful and bright"
Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this!— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) September 18, 2017
Thanking God first! &
My Dear Sunshine
For making this life soo beautiful & bright pic.twitter.com/CFjmWu5WWT
CommentsNayanthara was last seen in KS Ravikumar's Telugu film Jai Simha and she has several projects lined up for release in 2018 including, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in Tamil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Telugu.
Vignesh debuted as director with 2012 film Podaa Podi. He went on to direct Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015) and Surya and Keerthy Suresh in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, based on Neeraj Panday's Special 26. The film released in January this year.