Trending: Pics From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn's US Holiday

Highlights "We take back some great moments and positivity," tweeted Vignesh Shivn They had gone to New York to celebrate Vignesh Shivn's birthday last year Nayanthara was last seen in Telugu film Jai Simha

Actress Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivn's vacation pictures from the US are now trending. Vignesh, who is a filmmaker-lyricist, has posted several pictures from their vacation on Twitter. "Bye, bye USA. We take back some great moments & positivity you've given us. And promise to come back soon," he wrote. The couple flew out of the US on Tuesday night. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn look adorable together and in one of the pictures, they can be seen twinning in black t-shirts and blue denims. Last year, the duo went to New York to celebrate Vignesh Shivn's birthday . The pictures had went crazy viral.Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn's vacation pictures.He also thanked his friend on Twitter, who posted their pictures from the US."Have never ever dreamt of having a birthday like this! Thanking God first! & my dear sunshine. For making this life so beautiful & bright," he tweeted during his birthday, adding some pictures of himself with Nayanthara. See his post here.Nayanthara, 33, was last seen in Telugu film, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film released in January.andwere her three releases from last year. She has several films slated for release this year. Her first look fromwas revealed on Tuesday afternoon. She will also be reportedly seen in Ajith Kumar's. Nayanthara also haslined up for release. Meanwhile,was Vignesh Shivn's last-directed film. It starred Suriya in the lead role and was based on Akshay Kumar's