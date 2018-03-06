Trending: Pics From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn's US Holiday

Highlights
- "We take back some great moments and positivity," tweeted Vignesh Shivn
- They had gone to New York to celebrate Vignesh Shivn's birthday last year
- Nayanthara was last seen in Telugu film Jai Simha
Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn's vacation pictures.
Bye bye USA— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) March 5, 2018
We take back some great moments & positivity u've given us :)
And promise to come back soon :)
We'll see u soon :)
#LosAngeles#Malibu#SantaMonicapic.twitter.com/ol0UyQ3xnJ
He also thanked his friend on Twitter, who posted their pictures from the US.
Thank U for everything Kunal ! People like you make this world a beautiful place to live in :)) stay blessed!!— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) March 6, 2018
Both of u , Come soon to Chennai .. let's have more fun here:) https://t.co/vPEdGCjvLW
"Have never ever dreamt of having a birthday like this! Thanking God first! & my dear sunshine. For making this life so beautiful & bright," he tweeted during his birthday, adding some pictures of himself with Nayanthara.
Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this!— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) September 18, 2017
Thanking God first! &
My Dear Sunshine
For making this life soo beautiful & bright pic.twitter.com/CFjmWu5WWT
Nayanthara, 33, was last seen in Telugu film Jai Simha, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film released in January. Dora, Aramm and Velaikkaran were her three releases from last year. She has several films slated for release this year. Her first look from Kolamaavu Kokila was revealed on Tuesday afternoon. She will also be reportedly seen in Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. Nayanthara also has Imaikkaa Nodigal lined up for release. Meanwhile, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was Vignesh Shivn's last-directed film. It starred Suriya in the lead role and was based on Akshay Kumar's Special 26.