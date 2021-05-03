Trending: More Pics From Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale's Wedding

Sugandha Mishra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sugandhamishra23)

Highlights The couple have been sharing some unseen pictures from their wedding

In one photo, Sugandha can be seen channelling her inner "swagger"

Sugandha and Sanket got married in an intimate ceremony last week

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who got married in an intimate ceremony last week, have been sharing some unseen pictures and videos from their wedding on their respective Instagram profiles. The new glimpses of their big day have been trending on social media since Sunday and we are not at all surprised - all thanks to Sugandha Mishra's beautiful bridal look. She wore a cream lehenga from the shelves of Asopalav India for her wedding. In one of the photo albums, Sugandha can be seen channelling her inner "swagger" in her wedding outfit while in another, she looks pretty while performing wedding rituals with Sanket Bhosale.

Check out the trending photos and videos from Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's wedding here:

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, got married on Monday last week. "Aur isee ke sath... Sanket Bhosale, your life, my rules," wrote Sugandha with red heart icons while sharing a photo from their wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures from Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's wedding festivities:

Sugandha Mishra is best-known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show. She is also a TV presenter and a singer. She has crooned songs like Zor Naache, Ishq Ki Dafli Baje, Tu Hass Le, Us Ladke Se Mohabbat Hai, Akhiyan, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna, Challa and Loye Loye. She has featured as a host on shows like The Voice India Season 2 and Taare Zameen Par. She has also worked in TV series like Don't Worry Chachu, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Baal Veer and Kanpur Wale Khuranas.