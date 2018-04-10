Trending: Madhavan's Son Vedaant, 12, Wins A Bronze At International Swim Meet

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant, 12, won a bronze medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand on Monday. The doting dad shared the news on social media with a picture of Vedaan holding his medal and certificate and wrote, "Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings." Madhavan, 47, also shared a video of Vedaant getting the medal along with the other winners. R Madhavan and Sarita married in 1999 and Vedaant is the couple's only child.
Madhavan is currently recuperating from his shoulder surgery and due to the injury, he had to opt out of Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Simmba. "Hey, folks. So, I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," he had tweeted.
He also had to quit a film with Saif Ali Khan, his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star, due to the surgery. Madhavan had debuted in Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, opposite Dia Mirza.
R Madhavan was last seen in the web series Breathe. Meanwhile, His last film was 2017's Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which will soon be remade in Hindi. He has signed up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput.