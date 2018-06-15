Trending: Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Preparations For First Eid After Their Wedding

Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, is prepping for Eid celebrations - this will be her first Eid after she married her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in February this year. Both Shoaib and Dipika Instagrammed glimpses of how they are prepping for the big day - while Dipika shared a behind-the-scenes video, Shoaib uploaded what turned out to be the end product. "Pehli eid ki pehli mehndi," Shoaib captioned the photo. Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most popular TV couples, a fact which is corroborated every time the duo make fresh Instagram posts. Even on Friday, Shoaib and Dipika found themselves plotted on the list of trends for their new posts.
Soon after their wedding, reports suggested that Dipika had converted to Islam and had also changed her name. However, there is no official confirmation about it by the couple. Dipika and Shoaib married on February 21 as per Muslim rituals in Bhopal (the actor's hometown).
Check out what Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Instagrammed:
Earlier in May, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim trended a great deal after they kicked-off their ramzan celebrations and shared glimpses of it on Instagram.
Dipika and Shoaib had a close knit wedding in Bhopal, after which they hosted a star-studded reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai.
CommentsDipika Kakar featured as the protagonist in Sasural Simar Ka, of which Shoaib was also a part. The couple also featured together in dance reality show Nach Baliye.
Excited about seeing more glimpses of Dipika and Shoaib's Eid celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.