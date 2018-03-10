Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Love-Struck Pics Will Give You Couple Goals

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who recently got married in Bhopal, are filling up their Instagram pages with love-struck pictures. Dipika posted a picture of them and captioned it, "Blessed with love" and Shoaib shared another picture, the caption of which read: "Tumhe dekhein meri aankhen isme kya meri khata hai." Clearly, love is in the air for this newly-married couple. Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim co-starred in Sasural Simar Ka from 2011 to 2013. Shoaib quit the show in 2013 while Dipika carried on with the lead role for another three years before quitting the show last year.
Highlights
- Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married last month
- Dipika and Shoaib shared pictures from same photoshoot
- They co-starred in Sasural Simar Ka
Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal on February 21 in the presence of their families and close friends. Dipika and Shoaib's wedding was conducted as per Muslim rituals. They later hosted a reception for their colleagues in Mumbai on February 26. In between the couple also visited Haji Ali Dargah.
Here are pictures from their wedding ceremony:
Comments
Together Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Inrahim have participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8