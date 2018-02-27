Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai Reception

Dipika Kakar's co-stars of Sasural Simar Ka attended the reception along with celebrities such as Bharti Singh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 27, 2018 14:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai Reception

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim at their wedding reception.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal on February 21
  2. Theirs was a traditional Muslim wedding
  3. None of their friends attended the wedding in Bhopal
Comments
Close [X]
Actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 26, which was attended by small screen celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Ratan Rajput and Nivedita Bhattacharya among others. Dipika, who played the role of Simar in TV show Sasural Simar Ka, wore a white and gold outfit designed by Aliya Fashion House. Shoaib complemented Dipika in a red and gold sherwani. The couple looked super happy as they danced to the dhol beats and partied all night with their friends. Take a look at pictures from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai reception.
 
dipika shoaib ndtv
 
dipika shoaib ndtv

The couple also cut a three-tier cake:
 
dipika shoaib ndtv

Bharti Singh, dressed a blue outfit, came with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She was the life and soul of the party.
 
bharti singh ndtv

Krushna Abhishek's sister Aarti Singh, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Ratan Rajput and Vindhya Tiwary were also on Dipika and Shoaib's guests list. Ratan Rajput's banarasi sari was only passable while Vindhya, who also featured in Sasural Simar Ka opted for a desi look with a twist. She also wore an Aliya Fashion House creation.
 
dipika shoaib reception ndtv

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were colour-coordinated in black while Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal opted for a brighter look.
 
dipika shoaib reception ndtv

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali films, walked arm-in-arm with his wife Keerti Gaekwad, who took over as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Chibber also arrived in twos.
 
dipika shoaib reception ndtv

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in Bhopal on February 21 as per Muslim traditions. Their wedding was a strictly family and close friends only affair. Dipika Kakar played the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka from 2011-17. Shoaib Ibrahim played Simar's husband Prem from 2011 to 2013.

In 2017, Dipika and Shoaib participated in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Trending

dipika kakar shoaib ibrahimdipika shoaib reception

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................