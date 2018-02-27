Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai Reception Dipika Kakar's co-stars of Sasural Simar Ka attended the reception along with celebrities such as Bharti Singh

Share EMAIL PRINT Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim at their wedding reception. New Delhi: Highlights Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal on February 21 Theirs was a traditional Muslim wedding None of their friends attended the wedding in Bhopal Sasural Simar Ka, wore a white and gold outfit designed by Aliya Fashion House. Shoaib complemented Dipika in a red and gold sherwani. The couple looked super happy as they danced to the dhol beats and partied all night with their friends. Take a look at pictures from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai reception.



The couple also cut a three-tier cake:



Bharti Singh, dressed a blue outfit, came with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She was the life and soul of the party.



Krushna Abhishek's sister Aarti Singh, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Ratan Rajput and Vindhya Tiwary were also on Dipika and Shoaib's guests list. Ratan Rajput's banarasi sari was only passable while Vindhya, who also featured in Sasural Simar Ka opted for a desi look with a twist. She also wore an Aliya Fashion House creation.



Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were colour-coordinated in black while Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal opted for a brighter look.



Actor Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali films, walked arm-in-arm with his wife Keerti Gaekwad, who took over as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Chibber also arrived in twos.



Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka from 2011-17. Shoaib Ibrahim played Simar's husband Prem from 2011 to 2013.



In 2017, Dipika and Shoaib participated in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye.



