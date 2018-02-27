Inside Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai Reception

Highlights
- Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal on February 21
- Theirs was a traditional Muslim wedding
- None of their friends attended the wedding in Bhopal
Comments
The couple also cut a three-tier cake:
Bharti Singh, dressed a blue outfit, came with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She was the life and soul of the party.
Krushna Abhishek's sister Aarti Singh, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Ratan Rajput and Vindhya Tiwary were also on Dipika and Shoaib's guests list. Ratan Rajput's banarasi sari was only passable while Vindhya, who also featured in Sasural Simar Ka opted for a desi look with a twist. She also wore an Aliya Fashion House creation.
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were colour-coordinated in black while Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal opted for a brighter look.
Actor Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali films, walked arm-in-arm with his wife Keerti Gaekwad, who took over as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Chibber also arrived in twos.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in Bhopal on February 21 as per Muslim traditions. Their wedding was a strictly family and close friends only affair. Dipika Kakar played the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka from 2011-17. Shoaib Ibrahim played Simar's husband Prem from 2011 to 2013.
In 2017, Dipika and Shoaib participated in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye.