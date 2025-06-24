Inside Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar's Son Ruhaan's Second Birthday Celebrations

Dipika Kakar, battling stage 2 liver cancer, underwent a 14-hour-long surgery on June 3. Now, the actress has returned home and is on the road to recovery.

Amid this, Dipika Kakar and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, celebrated their son Ruhaan's 2nd birthday. On Monday, June 23, Shoaib dropped a vlog on his YouTube channel offering fans a glimpse into the intimate bash.

In the video, Shoaib revealed that since Ruhaan was down with viral fever, they kept the celebrations low-key. The actor shared, “After my birthday gets over, we bring in Ruhaan's birthday. But this time he was not keeping well. We kept the decorations on and whenever he feels better, we'll do the cake-cutting.”

The little munchkin was born on June 21, just a day after his father's birthday.

The clip showed the rooms decorated with colourful balloons, streamers and giant animal cut-outs. The words “Ruhaan Turns 2” were written on a banner on the walls. Ruhaan held a plastic knife and cut a train-themed cake as his family members clapped for him.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, Ruhaan feeds his parents and other loved ones adorably with a spoon. Next, it was time for him to open his presents. From cute T-shirts to colouring books, a bicycle, multiple toys and Legos — he was showered with an array of gift items.

“He's happy, but still he's not fully his self due to the fever,” said Shoaib. Despite not keeping well, Ruhaan seemed to have a good time with his cousins, especially Shoaib's sister Saba's newborn Haider.

On a concluding note, Shoaib shared, “We didn't give him any stress. We just let him feel comfortable. We didn't even get any pictures with him. We just let him be. We are happy that he got to cut the cake and see all the decorations. We had thought about a lot of things, but with kids, you plan something, but something else happens. But he enjoyed.”

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Ruhaan in 2023.