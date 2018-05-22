Dipika Kakar Celebrates First Ramzan With Shoaib Ibrahim After Wedding. Their Pic Is Trending

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who married her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in February, is celebrating her first Ramzan after their wedding. A picture of Dipika and Shoaib, taken during iftaar, made to the top of the Internet's trend list on Tuesday. "Stay blessed" and "you guys are an inspiration for today's generation" are some of the comments posted on their picture. Soon after their wedding, several media reports suggested that Dipika had converted to Islam and had also changed her name. However, there was no official confirmation about it by the couple. Dipika and Shoaib married on February 21 as per Muslim traditions in Bhopal (the actor's hometown).
Highlights
- "You guys are an inspiration for today's generation," read a comment
- Dipika and Shoaib married as per Muslim traditions
- She played the lead in Sasural Simar Ka
Take a look at Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's picture here.
Shoaib also shared a picture with the entire family.
CommentsDipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's wedding was a very private affair and they had opted to get married from Bhopal to stay away from media glare. "Both Dipika and Shoaib wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding," a source had told Indian Express. After the wedding, the couple hosted a starry reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai.
Dipika Kakar played the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib had quit the show much before. She has also been part of Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She had participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 the duo featured together in Nach Baliye. Shoaib currently features in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.