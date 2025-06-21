Amid Cancer Battle, Dipika Kakar's Birthday Wish For Husband Shoaib Ibrahim: "In The Worst Times..."

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday (June 20). On the special occasion, Dipika Kakar handpicked the best set of pictures and shared them on Instagram to wish her husband.

The first picture in the carousel post happens to be of them walking in the hospital corridor. The slide also had clicks of the couple posing together and spending time with their son Ruhaan. Not to mention another adorable photo of them twinning and winning and a picture from their wedding anniversary celebrations.

In the caption, Dipika wrote, "Celebrating the Man who lights my life every single day with his love…. @shoaib2087 If you are there, then I am there… I am because of you… You've walked through with me in the best & the worst times… holding my hand tight…… your eyes telling me im here right here… ur touch giving me all the strength i need and your warmth giving me all the comfort."

She added, "No matter how difficult the time is, being with you does not let me feel it.... In the last few days we both have faced a lot... crying in the corridor of the hospital... being very scared for my scan.... the day of surgery... the days of ICU…. u have not slept for nights even now when im back home if I turn over you wake up….to make sure Im alright… You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah… and u continue to do that.

Dipika concluded the post, writing, "So here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth… and makes sure I'm happy… Safe & Smiling always. May Allah bless you with every happiness… your name is in every prayer."

Dipika Kakar, battling stage 2 liver cancer, was discharged from the hospital 11 days after she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery on June 3. The actress is now recovering at home with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and family by her side.