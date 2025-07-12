<i>Superman</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn's Film Beats <i>F1 The Movie</i>, Earns Rs 7 Crore

Director James Gunn's Superman has opened to positive reviews and strong box office numbers.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 7 crore nett in India on its opening day, positioning it well for the weekend.

Early estimates suggest that the film could collect around Rs 20 crore over the weekend, ahead of Rajkummar Rao's new release, Maalik.

In comparison, Brad Pitt's racing drama F1 earned Rs 5.5 crore nett on its opening day in India.

While Superman surpassed F1, it could not match the opening of Jurassic World Rebirth, which collected Rs 9.2 crore on its first day and went on to earn over Rs 50 crore in its first week.

The film also fell short of Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which opened to Rs 16.5 crore in India.

On Day 1, Superman recorded an average occupancy of 24.96%, with evening and night shows driving most of the footfall.

Morning and afternoon occupancy stood at 15.62% and 18.58%, while evening and night shows recorded 26.97% and 38.66%, respectively.

Background

Internationally, Superman has seen even stronger results. According to Deadline, it had the highest box-office preview collection of the year so far, earning $21 million.

There were earlier reports that Warner Bros. would only consider the film a success if it crossed $700 million globally.

However, James Gunn later denied that any such benchmark had been officially set by the studio.

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman and is a key project in the relaunch of the DC superhero universe.

Gunn, along with co-studio head Peter Safran, is leading the effort to build the new DC Universe, starting with this film.