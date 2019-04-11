Trending: In Kareena Kapoor's Gym Selfie Spot Taimur And Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's gym selfie is now viral. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News Saif Ali Khan is currently making second season of Sacred Games Kareena has also signed up for Takht while Saif is also filming Taanaji

Kareena Kapoor, currently filming Good News, took a post-workout selfie in a gym, which is currently being circulated on social media. The picture has gone insanely viral, courtesy Kareena's toddler son Taimur, who features in the backdrop watching his father Saif Ali Khan doing weight exercises. Family that gyms together, stays together! Kareena is dressed in black shorts and matching tee. Taimur frequently accompanies his parents to the sets of their respective work-in-progress projects and going by this picture it appears that Taimur sometimes often keeps them company in the gym.

Take a look at the now viral picture of Kareena and her family in the gym:

Kareena Kapoor is currently filming Good News with directors Raj Mehta and with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good News, based on surrogacy, is produced by Karan Johar. Later this year, Kareena will start filming Takht, to be directed by Karan Johar. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is busy with the second season on critically-acclaimed web-series Sacred Games. He is also filming Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Degn in the title role. Saif Ali Khan has cameo roles in Dil Bechara and Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and their son Taimur as born in December 2016. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films such as Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.