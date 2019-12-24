Trending: Deepika Padukone Adorably Asks A Paparazzo If She Can Use His Phone Cover

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone is super busy promoting Chhappak

She had a lot of fun with a paparazzo at a promotional event

The video of her joking with the camera person is going crazy viral

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to rule the hearts of her fans with her adorable actions. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress, during a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak, adorably asked a paparazzo if she can use his mobile phone cover. Several fan clubs dedicated to the actress shared her video on their respective pages and it is going crazy viral on social media. In the clip, Deepika Padukone could be seen joking with one of the photographers after his phone cover grabbed her attention. She could be seen taking his phone and asking him: "main use kar sakti hoon (can I use this?)?" Needless to say, the paparazzo agreed and Deepika laughed off the matter and gave the phone back to him.

Here's the clip we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone is super busy promoting Chhappak. The film will also features Vikrant Massey playing the role of Deepika's partner. Chhappak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, showcases the story of acid attack survivor Malti and her fight for justice. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios. Chhapaak marks Deepika's first film as a producer. It also marks her first project after her wedding to Ranveer Singh.

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. The release of Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar.