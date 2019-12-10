Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone's Fight For Justice As Malti Will Leave You Speechless

Chhapaak trailer: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is out now and it will leave you definitely give you goosebumps. Deepika Padukone plays the role of an acid attack survivor in the film, which "makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India." The trailer starts with a shot of protest going on Delhi roads, followed by a reporter asking Vikrant Massey about Malti's acid attack case. The next scene shows Malti (played by Deepika Padukone) falling on the ground after being attacked by acid. The trailer follows her journey from a victim to a survivor and shows how she won her battle against crime.

Announcing the trailer release on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it's journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me..."

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote: "Malti (Deepika Padukone) was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled."

Earlier, introducing her first look as Malti, Deepika Padukone wrote that the "character will stay with her" forever. "A character that will stay with me forever... Malti. Shoot begins today! Chhapaak!" Her look as Malti was highly appreciated by her fans on the Internet.

Talking about her film, Deepika Padukone earlier told news agency IANS: "It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told." For those who don't know, Chhapaak marks Deepika's first film after her wedding to Ranveer Singh.

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak will showcase the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 by a 32-year-old man after she rejected his advances. Other than Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the film will also star Rohit Sukhwani. Co-roduced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is slated to open in theatres on January 10 next year. The film will mark Deepika's first project as a producer.