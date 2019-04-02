Deepika Padukone, Filming Chhapaak, Shares New Pic From Sets

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After Deepika Padukone's first look for upcoming film Chhapaak stunned the Internet, the actress shared another glimpse from her ongoing preparation for the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. Not another picture, on Tuesday Deepika Paduokne shared a picture of her copy of the film's script along with some stationary material and wrote: "The only kinda homework I've ever enjoyed! #Chhapaak." On the script, the film is described as the "story of trauma and triumph." Deepika Padukone is co-producing the film with Leena Yadav. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who later protested against the unchecked sale of acid.

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", last week shared her first look from Chhapaak:

After the first look released on social media, Deepika found her "biggest cheerleader" in Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also an acid attack survivor. Soon after the poster went viral, Rangoli had tweeted: "No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we must not reflect what we hate. This is commendable on Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's part. Being an acid attack survivor, I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader."

No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn't reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaakhttps://t.co/TdY5WpZjtE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2019

Chhapaakwent on floors on Holi (March 21) in New Delhi. Earlier, speaking to news agency IANS, Deepika had said: "It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told."

Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey, is slated for January 2020 release.

