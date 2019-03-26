Chhapaak Vs Tanaaji, Shamshera Vs RRR: 2020 Will Be A Year Of Big Budget Clashes

Taanaji clashes with Chhapaak (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights Sooryavanshi and Inshallah release on Eid 2020 Shamshera and RRR clash on July 30 next year Taanaji and Chhapaak also release together on Jan 10

From Sooryavanshi and Inshallah to Shamshera and RRR, among many others, Bollywood is gearing up for a clash of big-budget films at the box office in the coming year. IANS lists them:

#1Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak on January 10: One is about a real life warrior, and the other on an acid attack survivor.

Ajay Devgn's period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on Tanaji Malusare, a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader in the Maratha Empire. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak revolves around the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

#2Shamshera and RRR on July 30: Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera and RRR, starring Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn, will be battling it out at the box office. While the makers of Shamshera announced the release date last year, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the release date of RRR a fictional story on two real-life heroes and freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem - just earlier this month.

#3Sooryavanshi and Inshallah on Eid: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, was earlier slated to hit the screens in December this year but the makers announced May 22 (Eid 2020) as its release date. According to reports, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, too will arrive on the same date.

#4Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's yet untitled film and Hrithik Roshan's Krissh 4 (the fourth instalment of Krrish) will collide at the box office on Christmas.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.