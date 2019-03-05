Sooryavanshi First Look: Karan Johar Introduces Akshay Kumar As 'The Khiladi Of All Time' In Rohit Shetty's Film

Sooryavanshi First Look: Akshay Kumar on the film's poster (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi and the film's first look was unveiled this morning. "Eid 2020 will be about a bullet for a bullet. Sooryavanshi stars the Khiladi of all time, Akshay Kumar and directed by the blockbuster machine Rohit Shetty," read Karan Johar's caption for the tweet he posted. Two posters of the film have been unveiled as of now. Sooryavanshi will be the fourth installment in the Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama series - the Singham films and Simmba. In the first look posters of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar's swag, dressed as a cop, is just off the charts. He plays Veer Sooryavanshi, who reportedly is the Anti-Terrorism Squad chief.

"From Rohit Shetty's police universe, get ready for the fire-packed Sooryavanshi," tweeted Akshay Kumar while revealing the film's posters.

Take a look.

Ajay Devgn, who has famously starred in the extremely successful Singham series, wrote, "A bullet for a bullet... He's not alone..." and so read Ranveer Singh's caption for Sooryavanshi's post. Ranveer was roped in to play the lead in the blockbuster film Simmba, which released in December.

Rohit Shetty had introduced Akshay Kumar as the lead actor of Sooryavanshi at the end of Simmba, in which Ajay Devgn also had an extended cameo. In the film, Akshay Kumar made a brief appearance as the cop Sooryavanshi, who will "take charge in 2019."

Sooryavanshi will be directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's next film Kesari is also produced by Karan Johar.