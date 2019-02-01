Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Is Not A Remake Of Tamil Film, Clarifies Director

Akshay Kumar dressed as Veer Sooryavanshi at Umang Festival in Mumbai.

Highlights Rohit Shetty hasn't bought rights of any Tamil film for Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi is Rohit's third cop drama after Singham and Simmba Sooryavanshi was introduced at the end of Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty, who introduced Akshay Kumar as the lead actor of his third cop drama series Sooryavanshi at the end of Ranveer Singh's Simmba, said in a statement that the film is an original story and not a remake of a Tamil film, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sooryavanshi is the second spin-off of Rohit Shetty's Singham series, which features Ajay Devgn in lead role. "News that Rohit Shetty has bought rights of a Tamil film for Sooryavanshi is untrue and baseless. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Rohit Shetty clarifies: News that Rohit Shetty has bought rights of a #Tamil film for #Sooryavanshi is untrue and baseless... Akshay Kumar starrer #Sooryavanshi, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film, the statement reads. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

At the end of Simmba, Akshay Kumar makes a brief appearance as top cop Sooryavanshi, who will "take charge in 2019." Akshay Kumar has several projects lined up for 2019 including the Kesari and Good News (both produced by Karan Johar) and Housefull 4. The actor will have to squeeze time out from his busy schedule to ensure that Sooryavashi will keep its date with the theatres.

Rohit Shetty is currently working on Sooryavanshi while he has also "cracked some story" for the fifth installment of his Golmaal series. "Right now I think Rohit is still working on the script... The stakes are higher for Golmaal 5. Rohit will take his time as right now he is busy with Sooryavanshi," actor Shreyas Talpade told news agency PTI.

Rohit Shetty's Singham series have proved to be box office goldmine twice while Simmba too proved its mettle at the ticket window by becoming 2018's third highest-earning film.