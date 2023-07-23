Rohit Shetty Shares Emotional Post As Son Ishaan Joins Film School. Ranveer Singh Reacts

Image was shared by Rohit Shetty. (Courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Director Rohit Shetty is a proud father. After all, his son Ishaan Shetty is all set to begin studies at London's Central Film School. Ishaan will be following in the footsteps of his filmmaker father. The director shared a photograph with his son – with their backs towards the camera – on Instagram. The father-son duo, dressed in black ensembles and white shoes, are seen looking at the building of London's Central Film School. In the caption, Rohit Shetty talked about how “time flies”. He wrote, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school…Time flies.” Rohit Shetty is married to Maya Shetty, who is a banker by profession. The couple tied the knot back in 2005. Rohit Shetty's post received much love from his sister as well as his friends in the industry, including Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan. Reacting to the post, Rohit Shetty's sister Mahek Shetty wrote, “My baby…god bless.”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Simba and Cirkus, commented, “Wow! Amazing! God bless!” Anupam Kher also wished him “good luck.” R. Madhavan wrote, “All the very very best. He will make you proud.”

Shilpa Shetty, who joined the star cast of Rohit Shetty's debut web series series Indian Police Force, commented, “Oh wow! Wishing him all the best.

Actor Nikitin Dheer, Rohit Roy, Rajniesh Duggall, comedian Kiku Sharda, singer Rahul Vaidya also extended best wishes to Ishaan Shetty.

Take a look:

Rohit Shetty is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The stunt-based reality show started streaming a week ago. This season, the contestants include an interesting mix of TV and film stars including Daisy Shah Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Dino James, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, and Nyrraa M Banerji.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's last box office outing was Cirkus. Starring Ranveer Singh (in dual roles), Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, Cirkus failed to impress fans and critics alike. The filmmaker is all set to make his web series debut withIndian Police Force.Helmed by Sidharth Malhotra, the film also features Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.