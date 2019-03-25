Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: What Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli, Acid Attack Survivor, Tweeted

Rangoli Chandel "pledged" to support the film (courtesy rangoli_r_chandel)

Deepika Padukone shared her first look from upcoming film Chhapaak on Monday with her colleagues appreciating the film's subject. Chhapaak is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and looks like Deepika found her "biggest cheerleader" in Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also an acid attack survivor. "No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we must not reflect what we hate. This is commendable on Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's part. Being an acid attack survivor, I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader," tweeted Rangoli.

Rangoli married businessman Ajay Chandel in 2011 welcomed their first child - a son they've named PrithviRaj - in November 2017. Rangoli has been working as Kangana's manager since 2014. Kangana Ranaut, who has often said in interviews that Rangoli is one of her biggest strengths, told IANS in 2017 that her sister is the "real hero": "Rangoli is a real hero and she should get her due but we are not the kind of people who go out there and seek acknowledgement for our struggle. Rangoli's story is extremely sensitive." Rangoli Chandel has also featured on the cover of a Femina issue along with Kangana.

Meanwhile, about playing the role of an acid attack survivor, Deepika Padukone said: "A character that will stay with me forever... Malti. Shoot begins today! Chhapaak!" Her character is named Malti in the movie. Vikrant Massey co-stars with Deepika in the film.

Deepika has been cheered on also by the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra Dia Mirza and others. Ranveer Singh also re-shared Deepika's Chhapaak first look on his social media handles.

Beautiful. @deepikapadukone@meghnagulzar & the entire team deserve to be given credit for this remarkably accurate visual portrayal. https://t.co/LCUg6SfU9m — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 25, 2019

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak releases on January 10 next year.

