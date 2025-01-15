Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pics With Family From <i>Chhapaak</i> Screening

Deepika Padukone had a blissful 2024 as she embraced motherhood. Deepika proved her mettle when she took up the challenging role of an acid attack survivor in her maiden production Chhapaak (2020). Laxmi Agarwal, on whom Chhapaak was based, shared a few unseen pictures from the screening of the film on her Instagram feed.

In the pictures, Deepika is joined by her parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha and Laxmi. They can be seen flashing their best smiles. Deepika added a touch of bling with her sparkling blue saree. Sharing the pictures, Laxmi wrote, "With Deepika Family." Take a look:

Laxmi shared another set of images with Ranveer Singh's family. Laxmi shared a frame with Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. She captioned the pictures, "With Ranveer Singh family." Take a look:

Chhapaak was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film dealt with the poignant tale of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who fought a legal battle for the rights of the victims. Vikrant Massey, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyay played pivotal roles in the film.

The film was praised for its courageous take but it didn't achieve box office success.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a special meet and greet for the paparazzi and introduced daughter Dua to the shutterbugs. Pictures from the event went crazy viral as Deepika and Ranveer posed for picture-perfect snaps.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.