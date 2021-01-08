Kangana Ranaut, Sister Appear Before Mumbai Cops In Sedition Case

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister have reached Bandra police station in Mumbai to record their statements in a sedition case that has been filed against them. The Bombay High Court, which has granted them interim protection from arrest, had asked Ms Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the Mumbai Police today.

The Bandra police had registered the case against Ms Ranaut and her sister in October following a complaint lodged against them for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their posts on social media.

The division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik had also questioned the police for invoking the sedition charge in the case, and said it was of the prima facie opinion that the Indian Penal Code Section 124A (sedition) was wrongly invoked.

"If someone does not fall in line with the government, then can sedition charges be invoked?" the court had asked.