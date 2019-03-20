Deepika Padukone Chhapaaks Back To Work, Shares Script Reading Pics

Highlights
- 'Chhapaak' will mark Deepika's first film after her wedding
- The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar
- Deepika co-stars with Vikrant Massey in the film
Deepika Padukone has begun work on Chhapaak - the 33-year-old actor shared photos from the script reading session with the film's team on Wednesday. In the photo, Deepika features with her co-star Vikrant Massey. Deepika will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak and Vikrant has been cast as her onscreen husband. Deepika borrowed a quote from Shakespeare to caption the photo and wrote: "All things are ready, if our mind be so." Meanwhile, Vikrant added two new photos to the series and wrote: "As actors, we live for this moment. Feeling blessed with the team during our Chhapaak reading session."
In the photos posted by director Meghna Gulzar, her lyricist-filmmaker father Gulzar and the film's team can be seen getting familiar with the script. "A team that reads together..." captioned Meghna Gulzar.
A team that reads together...#Chhapaak@deepikapadukone@masseysahib@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/56gOYJ5OVN— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 20, 2019
Speaking to IANS at the sidelines of an event recently, Deepika said that the film will officially go on floors next week: "It's so ironic that on the day of Holi, I am off to Delhi for the shooting of Chhapaak. We will start shooting it on Monday. It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told."
Chhapaak will be based on the life and experiences of Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a TV show host and a campaigner with Stop Acid Attacks. Chhapaak will mark Deepika's first film after her wedding. She is also co-producing the movie along with Fox Star Studios. Just a month after her wedding, Deepika reminded her fans that she will next be seen in Chhapaak, which is "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit."
A story of trauma and triumph.— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 24, 2018
And the unquashable human spirit.
Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak@meghnagulzar@masseysahib@foxstarhindi
Meghna Gulzar's film took off in time as this is what she had told news agency IANS earlier: "We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together." About the film's cast, she added: "Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since Raazi. And after I saw him in A Death In The Gunj... you know there are some actors that you just want to work with - and I'm just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika's partner."
