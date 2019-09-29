Trending: Amy Jackson Shares Breastfeeding Pic, Writes 'I'm About To Turn Into A Mumbore'

Amy Jackson shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Sunday after her picture of breastfeeding her baby son Andreas surfaced on the Internet. The new mom shared a photo on her official Instagram profile earlier this week, in which she could be seen sitting on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress and feeding the baby, who could also be seen wearing matching attire. Though, it's not just her photo but also her caption that has sent the Internet into a tizzy. Posting the oh-so-adorable picture, Amy Jackson captioned it: "My boy and me. P.S I think I'm about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance. He's just too cute."

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child on September 23. The actress made the baby announcement by sharing a picture of the family of three: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas."

During her pregnancy, Amy Jackson shared pictures from her baby shower, road trip across Europe and daily schedule such as yoga and swimming among other activities. She also shared stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before in Singh Is Bling. She made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects.

Amy announced her engagement to George Panayiotou in earlier this year. They've not set a wedding date yet.

