It's A Boy: Amy Jackson, George Panayiotou Welcome Son Andreas

Amy Jackson shared this photo (courtesy iamamyjackson)

Highlights Amy Jackson made the baby announcement with an adorable post "Our angel," Amy Jackson captioned the photo George Panayiotou can be seen kissing the new mom in the pic

It's a baby boy for Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou. Congratulations, you two! Actress-model Amy Jackson, who has often trended for her inspiring pregnancy posts, welcomed a baby boy and shared the baby news with an adorable post on Instagram. "Our angel. Welcome to the world, Andreas," she captioned the photo, which features her family of three from what appears to be moments after Andreas was born. The cuteness overloaded photo features Amy Jackson's family of three - herself, her new-born baby and George Panayiotou, who can be seen kissing the new mother as she breastfeeds Andreas. Needless to say that congratulations poured in for the 27-year-old actress with Esha Gupta one of the first of her friends to comment on the post. "Big love, babe," she wrote.

Take a look at Amy Jackson's baby announcement here:

Earlier in August, Amy Jackson had a blast at her baby shower, which she described as "the baby shower of dreams."

During Amy Jackson's pregnancy, her fans were treated to interesting and adventurous accounts of a mom-to-be, which included one about road tripping in Europe when six months pregnant. She also went to the gym regularly when pregnant. Here are some of Amy Jackson's pregnancy-special posts.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.