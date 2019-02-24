Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's Film Off To An Impressive Start

Total Dhamaal box office: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "It will score bigger numbers on Day #3," tweeted Taran Adarsh The film's eyeing Rs 60 plus collection for opening weekend Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar

Total Dhamaal, which opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday, has collected Rs 36.90 crore in two days and it eyes Rs 60 crore plus weekend, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Total Dhamaal sets box office on fire on Day #2... Metros/cineplexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total. It will score bigger numbers on Day #3, since families and kids are patronising it. Eyes Rs 60 cr plus weekend," he tweeted. Directed by Indra Kumar, the ensemble cast of Total Dhamaalincludes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra.

Here's the updated box office report of Total Dhamaal:

#TotalDhamaal sets BO on on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: 36.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

A decent chunk of Total Dhamaal's box office business was taken up by last week's critically acclaimed film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The Zoya Akhtar-directed film collected Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday bringing the total to Rs 111.25 crore. Gully Boy which is unlike any film released in recent times was praised by film critics and cinephiles alike.

Here's the latest box office numbers of Gully Boy:

#GullyBoy is back on track... Records 80.77% growth on [second] Sat [vis-a-vis second Fri]... Metros - in Mumbai circuit specifically - are calling the shots... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr. Total: 111.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal, which is the third film in the Dhamaal film series, was panned by NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee, who wrote: "If nothing else, Total Dhamaal is a great leveller - it reduces all of us, critics included, to dunces, some willing and some not-so-willing. But that would be only if you go anywhere near it. The choice is yours." He gave the film one star out of five.