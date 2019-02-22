'Ek Madhuri Sab Pe Bhaari:' Ajay Devgn's ROFL Caption For Pic With Team Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn shared this picture with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh (Courtesy: Instagram)

On Total Dhamaal day, Ajay Devgn treated us to a yet new picture from the film's promotion diaries and hilariously captioned it, "Ek Madhuri sab pe bhari." Yes, indeed, that's how the 49-year-old actor described the picture, in which Madhuri Dixit appears to support or balance her co-stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, director Indra Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who are leaning against each other. The photo has been taken while team Total Dhamaal were promoting their film in New Delhi earlier this week. "Total Dhamaal picture" and "pure Bollywood pe bhari are some of the comments on the post." Take a look.

Total Dhamaal released today. It is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are the new additions to the Dhamaal family while Riteish Deshmukh, along with Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi, has starred in all the three films.

On Wednesday, Riteish Deshmukh kept the Internet busy with a tweet of his, in which, he asked his fans and followers to guess what Ajay Devgn is telling them in this picture:

What do you think @ajaydevgn is telling us - @AnilKapoor@MadhuriDixit@Indra_kumar_9 (everyone in the pic should also reply including AJ) - #TotalDhamaal replies will be retweeted pic.twitter.com/MYMXY8dssv — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 20, 2019

While the Internet was busy figuring out the answer, Ajay Devgn himself revealed what he was saying to the others: "Shaant ho jao, tum logo ki bhi chalegi!"

Shaant ho jao, tum logo ki bhi chalegi! https://t.co/QRHIq13UW2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 20, 2019

Before Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "Keep calm. Total Dhamaal's out in 48 hours."

Actor Suniel Shetty also posted his best wishes for the team and wrote: "Having known most of you as dear friends, I'm sure so many pranksters coming together, has to mean Total Dhamaal. Wishing you all the very best."

Last night, Ajay Devgn screened Total Dhamaal for his wife Kajol, son Yug and other family members.