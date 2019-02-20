What Is Ajay Devgn Telling Total Dhamaal Co-Stars In This Pic? Arjun Kapoor And Internet Take A Guess

A picture posted by Total Dhamaal actor Riteish Deshmukh is keeping the Internet very, very busy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2019 15:31 IST
Riteish Deshmukh shared this picture with Total Dhamaal co-stars (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Keep calm. Total Dhamaal's out in 48 hours," tweeted Arjun
  2. "500 crore kamaenge," read another tweet
  3. Total Dhamaal releases on February 22

Any guesses what Ajay Devgn is telling his Total Dhamaal co-stars in this picture posted by Riteish Deshmukh? Riteish's post is keeping the Internet very, very busy and netizens have come up with several answers and actor Arjun Kapoor too joined in to guess what Ajay Devgn must be saying. The picture also features Total Dhamaal actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and their film director Indra Kumar. "What do you think Ajay Devgn is telling us? Everyone in the picture should also reply including Ajay Devgn. - #TotalDhamaal replies will be retweeted," read Riteish's tweet. To which, Arjun replied, "Keep calm. Total Dhamaal's out in 48 hours." He is saying, "Aata majhi satakl" and "500 crore kamaenge" are some of the tweets posted on the comment thread. Riteish also re-tweeted a 'total dhamaal' answer, which read, "Anil Kapoor raincoat ke saath chhaata laana bhul gaye, toh main madat kar deta hu." (ROFL).

Here's the picture Riteish Deshmukh posted.

 

 

Read Arjun Kapoor's reply here.

 

 

Team Total Dhamaal are currently promoting their film New Delhi. It is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. Riteish Deshmukh, along with Javed Jafferi and Arshad Warsi, has starred in all the three Dhamaal films.

Total Dhamaal, earlier scheduled to hit the screens in December, is now releasing this Friday (February 22). The release date was postponed due to some post-editing procedures.

Meanwhile, after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Ajay Devgn announced that Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan. "In light of the current situation, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," the 49-year-old actor tweeted.

 

 

Esha Gupta, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra are also part of Total Dhamaal.

Trending

Total Dhamaalajay devgn total dhamaalRiteish Deshmukh

