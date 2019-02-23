Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor's Film Creates 'Dhamaal'

Madhuri Dixit in a still from Total Dhamaal. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Aajya Devgn, had a great start at the box office on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The comedy film, which hit the screens on Friday, earned Rs 16.50 crore on its opening day. According to Taran Adarsh, the film performed well at multiplexes and metropolitan cities. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Total Dhamaal, a non-holiday release, creates dhamaal on Day 1. Business multiplies as day progresses. Mass circuits rocking, metros/multiplexes witness upward trend." In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is expected to perform well on Day 2 (Saturday) and added, "Should grow on day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend. Friday Rs 16.50 crore India business."

Total Dhamaal opened to largely negative reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, flm critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five. He wrote: "Total Dhamaal is total duh: A slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grownups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves."

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal series. The film has been directed by Indra Kumar and it has been jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit.

Just like it's previous parts, the third installment also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, while Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta are the new additions to the Dhamaal family.