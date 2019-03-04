Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Led Film At Rs 117 Crore And Counting

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Insagram)

Highlights Total Dhamaal's main competition is with Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal crossed the 100-crore mark in week 2 The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

Total Dhamaal's winning streak at the ticket window continues as it enters its second week. After crossing the 100 crore-mark in week 2, the Indra Kumar-directed film collected Rs 117 crore over the weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film is giving stiff competition to new release Luka Chuppi, which collected Rs 32 crore in three days. "Total Dhamaal catches speed on (second) Saturday and jumps on Sunday... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at box office," read Taran Adarsh's tweet. He also said, "(Total Dhamaal) Will remain rock-steady today (second Monday) due to the Mahashivratri holiday."

The cast of Total Dhamaal, led by Ajay Devgn, is supported by Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Here's the updated box office report of Total Dhamaal:

#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: 117.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

#TotalDhamaal biz at a glance...

Week 1: 94.55 cr

Weekend 2: 23.22 cr

Total: 117.77 cr

Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Total Dhamaal and Luka Chuppi opened to less favourable reviews but both the films performed exceptionally well at the ticket window. In contrast, Abhishek Chaubey-directed Sonchiriya, which opened to fabulous reviews on Friday turned out to be a box office turkey. "Sonchiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers... Did improve slightly on days 2 and 3 but the weekend total remains extremely low (Rs 4.60 crore)," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#SonChiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers... Did improve slightly on Day 2 and 3, but the weekend total remains extremely low... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: 4.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series. "Total Dhamaal is total duh: a slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grownups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves," wrote film critic Saibal Chatterjee and gave the film one star out of five.