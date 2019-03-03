Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn-Led Film Is Now Past 100 Crore

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar He knows the pulse of the audience, says Taran Adarsh Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit

Team Total Dhamaal, take a bow as the film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark on the first days of its second week at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Total Dhamaal crosses Rs 100 crore... business jumps on second Saturday... Mass circuits (excellent) and metros (good) collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today second Sunday." The second week box office total of Total Dhamaal is Rs 106.32 crore. The film, headlined by Ajay Devgn, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar and it is the third film in the Dhamaal film series.

Here's the updated box office report of Total Dhamaal:

#TotalDhamaal crosses cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: 106.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Taran Adarsh said that Indra Kumar "knows the pulse of the audience." In a separate tweet, he wrote: Dil, Beta, Raja, Ishq, Masti, Dhamaal... Indra Kumar has delivered a string of hits... With Grand Masti, he delivered his first Rs 100 crore film and now, with Total Dhamaal, Indu ji - as he is affectionately called - has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience."

#Dil, #Beta, #Raja, #Ishq, #Masti, #Dhamaal... Indra Kumar has delivered a string of hits... With #GrandMasti, he delivered his first 100 cr film and now, with #TotalDhamaal, Indu ji - as he is affectionately called - has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

However, Total Dhamaal was panned by film critic Saibal Chatterjee as a 'Total Duh.' In his review for NDTV, he wrote: "If nothing else, Total Dhamaal is a great leveller - it reduces all of us, critics included, to dunces, some willing and some not-so-willing. But that would be only if you go anywhere near it. The choice is yours."

Total Dhamaal is giving stiff competition to this week's new releases Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya.