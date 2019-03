Luka Chuppi box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sonchiriya and Total Dhamaal are competing with Luka Chuppi Luka Chuppi opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday The film is directed by Laxman Utekar

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have 18 crore reasons to smile. Their latest film Luka Chuppi, a funny take on live-in relationships, zoomed upward on the second day of its release and collected Rs 18.09 crore as of Saturday, tweeted Taran Adarsh. The film is expected to cross the opening weekend of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 26.57 crore) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 22.75 crore) - both starring Kartik Aaryan. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Luka Chuppi zooms upwards on day 2... Another strong day (day 3) will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross opening weekend business of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 26.57 crore) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 22.75 crore)." Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Here's the updated box office report of Luka Chuppi:

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Luka Chuppiopened to lukewarm reviews on Friday along with Sonchiriya (more on that later). Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote: "Luka Chuppi offers shallow entertainment at best. Watch the film only if that is good enough for you." He gave the film two stars out of five. On the other hand, Sonchiriya, director Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama, opened to better reviews but it seems to be struggling at the ticket window.

Luka Chuppi is also battling Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal at the box office, which has now collected over Rs 100 crore.

#TotalDhamaal crosses cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: 106.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Luka Chuppi is the story of Guddu and Rashmi who opt for live-in relationship over getting married. However, their respective families assume they eloped and decide to host a wedding as per rituals. The comedy of errors which follows forms the film's plot.