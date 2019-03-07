Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's Film Is At Rs 130 Crore And Counting

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Total Dhamaal released on February 22 The film raked in Rs 130 crore in almost two weeks Total Dhamaal added Rs 3 crore to the total sum on Wednesday

Total Dhamaal crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its second week and did not stop just there. The multi-starrer comedy is adding numbers to its total sum with each passing day and on Wednesday, fetched a collection of Rs 3 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In almost two weeks, Total Dhamaal has raked in as much as Rs 130 crore and is very much counting. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's box office collection on Day 13: "Total Dhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens... Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: Rs 130 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's evaluation of Total Dhamaal's box office here:

#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens... Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: Rs 130 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

Directed by Indra Kumar, the ensemble cast of Total Dhamaal includes Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee summed up the film's essence and wrote: "Total Dhamaal is total duh: a slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grownups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves. It is a zoo out there, literally."

Total Dhamaal released on February 22 and was joined by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's new film Luka Chuppi on March 1. Luka Chuppi has scored over Rs 49 crore in almost a week.