Crew Box Office Collection Day 13: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Slows Down

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

The film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, witnessed a decline in box office numbers on its second Wednesday in theatres. Despite a strong opening and steady performance throughout its first week, the film's collections dipped slightly on its 13th day. At the end of its first week, Crew had garnered Rs 43.75 crore, maintaining a robust hold over the box office into its second weekend with an earning of Rs 19.99 crore. Following a surge in numbers on its second Tuesday, accumulating around Rs 2.14 crore, the film experienced a slight setback on day 13, amassing Rs 1.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film's total earnings currently stand at Rs 63.76 crore nett.

Despite a modest 13% overall occupancy rate in theatres, the female-centric film managed to achieve an impressive domestic total collection of Rs 63.74 crore. Notably, Crew faced stiff competition at the box office from the Hollywood release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Crew revolves around three women in the airline industry facing unexpected situations and entangled in a web of lies.

Crew has reportedly been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle."

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew not only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.