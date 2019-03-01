Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 7: With A 'Superb Total,' Ajay Devgn's Film Is Only A Few Crores Away From A Century

Total Dhamaal Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri and Anil Kapoor in the film (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Thursday's collections were recorded at Rs 6.50 crore Total Dhamaal earned the maximum on Sunday - Rs 25.20 crore Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya released this Friday

In a week, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, has earned Rs 94.55 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that the film had a 'superb' run at the box office in Week 1. Thursday's collections were recorded at Rs 6.50 crore (lowest till now) while Total Dhamaal earned the maximum on Sunday - Rs 25.20 crore. "Total Dhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release. Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Friday Rs 16.50 crore, Saturday Rs 20.40 crore, Sunday 25.50 crore, Monday 9.85 crore, Tuesday Rs 8.75 crore, Wednesday 7.05 crore, Thursday 6.50 crore. Total: Rs 94.55 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's the box office report of Total Dhamaal.

#TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: 94.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

In a separate tweet, Mr Adarsh also added that Total Dhamaal has 'found widespread acceptance by families and kids,' which will 'ensure footfalls in Weekend 2.' He tweeted: "Total Dhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families and kids. This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. Week 2 will give an idea of its lifetime business and whether it will touch/cross Rs 150 crore."

#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids... This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya... Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross 150 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

It appears that the cine-goers weren't much affected by the poor reviews Total Dhamaal got, as its box office success tell a different story. On the opening day, Total Dhamaal earned Rs 17 crore and the weekend collections went up to 62 crore.

A week before Total Dhamaal hit the screens, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy released. The film has earned over Rs 125 crore.

This Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Luka Chuppi has clashed at the box office with Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar.