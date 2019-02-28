Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film 'Inches Closer' To Rs 100 Crore-Mark

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn in a still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights On Wednesday, Total Dhamaal collected Rs 7.05 crore Ajay Devgn co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri, Arshad Warsi in the film Indra Kumar has directed Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal had a 'steady' box office run on Day 6, at the end of which, the film earned over Rs 88 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. He also added that Total Dhamaal is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore-mark. Ajay Devgn co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in the Indra Kumar-directed film, which so far has made Rs 88.05 crore at the box office. "Total Dhamaal is steady on Day 6. Minimal decline (mass pockets) should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2. Inches closer to Rs 100 crore. Friday 16.50 crore, Saturday 20.40 crore, Sunday 25.50 crore, Monday 9.85 crore, Tuesday 8.75 crore, Wednesday 7.05 crore. Total: Rs 88.05 crore. India business," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's the updated box office report of Total Dhamaal.

#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: 88.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Total Dhamaal opened to poor reviews, but that didn't hamper the film's run at the box office. On Day 1 itself, Total Dhamaal made close to Rs 17 crore and after adding the weekend business, the collections rose to over Rs 62 crore.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Total Dhamaal 1 star. "It is total duh. A slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grown-ups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves," he wrote.

Meanwhile, two other films - Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya - are all set to release on Friday, which may affect the business of Total Dhamaal and also of Gully Boy, which hit the screens two weeks ago and has earned Rs 125.20 crore so far.