Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film At 81 Crore, Single Screen 'Favourite'

Seems like there is no stopping for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal as the film has managed to collect Rs 81 crore within five days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Ajay Devgn-led film has not only managed to perform well on weekends, it has been equally adept at fetching great numbers on weekdays as well. Total Dhamaalearned Rs 8.75 crore on Tuesday. Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, stated that the film has "emerged as a big favourite" in single screen theaters. "Total Dhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays. Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens. Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: Rs 81 cr. India," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays... Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens... Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: 81 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Total Dhamaal, which opened in theaters on Friday, crossed the 50-crore mark on the third day of its release. In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will "comfortably" earn Rs 92 crore within a week and that it is likely to enter the 100-crore club in its second week. That's not it, Total Dhamaal has also "emerged as the highest grossing film" in the Dhamaal series.

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

75 cr: Day 5

Will comfortably cross 92 cr in Week 1... Will cruise past cr in Weekend 2... Has already emerged the highest grossing film in #Dhamaal series. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaalseries. The first part of the series emerged as a hit, while Double Dhamaal did not perform well at the box office. Besides Ajay Devgn, Total Dhamaal also features Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta.