Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Led Film 'Hits Ball Out Of Park' With Over Rs 62 Crore

A still from Total Dhamaal. (Image courtesy: taranadrash)

Calling Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal a hit would be an understatement as the film has managed to collect Rs 62.40 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, a major section of the film's success could be attributed to its strong "word of mouth" publicity. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film earned Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday alone. "Total Dhamaal hits the ball out of the park. Swims past Rs 60 crore. Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits. Big growth at metros/multiplexes (Day 2 and 3)... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: Rs 62.40 cr. India," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: 62.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that the Total Dhamaalis Ajay Devgn's "biggest non-holiday opener so far. Ajay's last few releases like Singham Returns and Golmaal Again had also performed exceptionally well at the box office. However, both the films were holiday releases.

Ajay Devgn has every reason to celebrate... #TotalDhamaal is his biggest non-holiday opener [opening weekend]... In the past, #SinghamReturns and #GolmaalAgain had amassed massive numbers, but both opened on big holidays... Data follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the 3-day opening weekend business of Total Dhamaal with Ajay's 2014 action film Singham Returns, which was an Independence Day release and the 2017 film Golmaal Again, which opened in theaters on Diwali.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal series. Just like its previous renditions, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, while Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta are the new additions to the series.