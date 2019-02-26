Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Led Film's 'Winning Total' Takes It Past Rs 72 Crore

Total Dhamaal box office collection: The Indra Kumar-directed film is doing exceptionally well at the ticket window.

Updated: February 26, 2019 12:08 IST
Total Dhamaal box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


  1. Total Dhamaal eyes a Rs 90 crore plus opening week collection
  2. The film's box office total as of Monday is Rs 72.25 crore
  3. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, is making a splash at the ticket window with its exceptional performance, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film released on Friday and since then it has collected over Rs 70 crore. Taran Adarsh says that the film's first week total can be near Rs 90 crore. "Total Dhamaal puts up a winning total on Day #4 (Monday business Rs 9.85 crore). Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/cineplexes are healthy... Eyes Rs 90 cr plus total in Week #1," he tweeted. The film's current box office total is Rs 72.25 crore.

Total Dhamaal's box office collection so far is:

 

 

Total Dhamaal released to lukewarm reviews on Friday but according to Taran Adarsh, "Families and children are patronising it big time." Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV said that Total Dhamaal was a 'total dud' and he gave the film one star out of five. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Total Dhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers... Families/kids are patronising it big time... No wonder, mass circuits/single screens and metros and cineplexes in tier II cities are collectively putting up a strong total... Normal ticket rates (not hiked) are a plus."

He added: "There's no denying that national chains contribute to a big total but let's not overlook the contribution by mass pockets/single screens. Make movies that hold pan-India appeal, only then can we expect achche din for trade."

 

 

 

 

Total Dhamaal is the third film the Dhamaal series and it is directed by Indra Kumar. Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi have been a part of all three films.

