Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Film Is A 'Winner', Closes Weekend At Rs 32 Crore

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Luka Chuppi is battling Total Dhamaal at the ticket window Sonchiriya, which also released on Friday, is out of the box office race Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar

Between the two new releases of this week, Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, the former won the box office battle. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, collected over Rs 30 crore in the opening weekend and it will remain strong on Monday because of the Mahashivratri holiday. "Luka Chuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on day 2 and 3... Business doubles on many screens on day 3... Has Rs 30 crore plus weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday (Mahashivratri)," his tweet read. Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday.

Here's the updated box office report of Luka Chuppi:

#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: 32.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Though Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, may have lost the box office battle, Luka Chuppi is competing with Total Dhamaal, which is running successfully in its second week. The Indra Kumar-directed film crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark on the first day of its second week and as of Sunday it has made over Rs 110 crore.

#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: 117.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Luka Chuppi is the story of Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon), who choose to stay in a live-in relationship over getting married. However, their respective families think they eloped and then decide to get them married as per their rituals. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Luka Chuppiplays hide-and-seek with logic and often loses its way... Lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are saddled with the onerous task of breathing life into situations that border on the bizarre. They give it their best shot." He gave the film two stars out of five.