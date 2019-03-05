Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Led Film Maintains 'Excellent' Hold, Collects Rs 123 Crore

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Total Dhamaal maintained an "excellent hold" on the box office on the second Monday and collected Rs 123.80 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn in the lead role and the ensemble cast is supported by Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film benefitted from the Mahashivratri holiday and it is expected to cross Rs 125 crore-mark on Tuesday. "Total Dhamaal shows excellent hold on second Monday... Mahashivratri holiday helped it surpass second Friday business... Will cross Rs 125 crore today... Eyes Rs 150 crore... Week 2 total is Rs 123.80 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's the updated box office report of Total Dhamaal:

#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon... Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz... Will cross 125 cr today... Eyes 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: 123.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Total Dhamaal, now running in cinemas in the second week, is challenging new releases Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. Though Luka Chuppi is performing well at the ticket window, Sonchiriya was declared box office turkey within days of its release. Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, opened to lukewarm reviews (much like Total Dhamaal) and it has collected Rs 40.03 crore in four days.

For Total Dhamaal, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV: "Total Dhamaal is total duh: a slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grownups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves. It is a zoo out there, literally." He gave the film one-star rating.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series and it is directed by Indra Kumar, who has also made films like Dil and the Masti series.