Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Film Is Just A Few Crores Away From Scoring A Half Century

Highlights Luka Chuppi earned Rs 5.04 crore on Tuesday It clashed at the box office with Sonchiriya Luka Chuppi is directed by Laman Utekar

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's new film Luka Chuppiis maintaining its pace at the box office and is currently inching towards scoring a half century. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that as of now, Luka Chuppi is at Rs 45.07 crore and it 'maintained a firm grip on Day 5' of its run. Tuesday's collections were recorded at Rs 5.04 crore and the Mahashivratri holiday on Monday, helped Luka Chuppi earn Rs 7.90 crore. "Luka Chuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5. The trending is very good, considering Day 3 (Sunday) and Day 4 (Monday - partial holiday) were super-strong. Friday 8.01 crore, Saturday 10.08 crore, Sunday 14.04 crore, Monday 7.90 crore, Tuesday 5.04 crore. Total: Rs 45.07 crore. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: 45.07 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Luka Chuppi hit the screens on Friday to average reviews with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama Sonchiriya, which got favourable reviews. However, at the box office, Sonchiriya failed to make numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Luka Chuppi 2 stars. He wrote, "Luka Chuppi isn't without its moments, but its downside overwhelms its strengths by a big margin. It offers shallow entertainment at best. Watch the film only if that is good enough for you."

Luka Chuppi tracks the story of Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon), who opt for a live-in relationship over getting married. However, their respective families come to know that they eloped and hence, decide to get them married.

Directed by Laman Utekar, Luka Chuppi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak.