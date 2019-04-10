Kriti Sanon, 'Craving' A Beach Getaway, Posts Swimsuit Pic From Maldives

Kriti Sanon in a beach side photo (courtesy kritisanon )

Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon posted a throwback picture of herself from her recent vacation in Maldives on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen wearing royal blue swimwear and sporting oversized sun glasses with the sea as the perfect backdrop. She has borrowed a quote from author JM Storm to caption her Instagram picture as: "One of the things that she loves the most about the sea is how it can be both a place to forget and a place to remember. (JM Storm)." In the hashtags, Kriti revealed that she wants to return to her beach vacation again: "major beach craving, "take me back" and "Maldives." Kriti Sanon's caption, highlighting that a beach retreat is "both a place to forget and a place to remember", seems to be her response to Luka Chuppi's credit fiasco.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror , Kriti Sanon said she wasn't assigned due credit for Luka Chuppi's success: "This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it's so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It's logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn't have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention." Luka Chuppi scored over Rs 90 crores at the theatres.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Even earlier, Kriti painted her Instagram in shades of sun, sand and sea with jealous-worthy photos from Maldives, with a confession: "need a beach holiday!" Kriti Sanon even shared one of her notes to say how much she misses the beach: "Love the sound of the wind... as it whispers 'sweet nothings' into my ears. The warmth of the sun that heals my soul and melts my fears. The rhythm of the soft breeze. That makes my hair dance on its favourite track. And Oh, I love the touch of the waves. That kiss my feet with a promise to be back!"

The actress started her career by debuting in Telugu film Nenokkadine and her first Bollywood movie was Heropanti. She has also worked in films such as Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale and recently starred in Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is to be seen in three upcoming movies such as Arjun Patiala, with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, and Housefull 4, which has an ensemble cast, and alsoPanipat, which is a period drama where she is to be seen with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

